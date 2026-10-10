America Recycles Day Free Electronics Recycling Event.

In honor of America Recycles Day. Friendly Earth Int will be hosting a Free Electronic Recycling Event at our Seattle Warehouse. 1560 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, collecting your old, unwanted computer and electronic items for free. We are accepting all computer-related items and electronics. The drop-off point is on Occidental, behind T-Mobile Park. This is where our roll-up doors are.