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America Recycles Day Free Electronics Recycling Event.

  • Community Events
  • Special Event

America Recycles Day Free Electronics Recycling Event.

In honor of America Recycles Day. Friendly Earth Int will be hosting a Free Electronic Recycling Event at our Seattle Warehouse. 1560 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, collecting your old, unwanted computer and electronic items for free. We are accepting all computer-related items and electronics. The drop-off point is on Occidental, behind T-Mobile Park. This is where our roll-up doors are.

Friendly Earth International
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friendly Earth
4254438062
kenny@friendlyearth.org
www.friendlyearth.org

Artist Group Info

kenny@friendlyearth.org
Friendly Earth International
1560 1st Ave S
Seattle , Washington 98134
4254438062
kenny@friendlyearth.org
www.friendlyearth.org