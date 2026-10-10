- Community Events,
- Special Event
America Recycles Day Free Electronics Recycling Event.
- Community Events,
- Special Event
America Recycles Day Free Electronics Recycling Event.
In honor of America Recycles Day. Friendly Earth Int will be hosting a Free Electronic Recycling Event at our Seattle Warehouse. 1560 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, collecting your old, unwanted computer and electronic items for free. We are accepting all computer-related items and electronics. The drop-off point is on Occidental, behind T-Mobile Park. This is where our roll-up doors are.
Friendly Earth International
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friendly Earth
4254438062
kenny@friendlyearth.org
Artist Group Info
kenny@friendlyearth.org
Friendly Earth International
1560 1st Ave SSeattle , Washington 98134
4254438062
kenny@friendlyearth.org