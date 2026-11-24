- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Community
AI Drop-in Session: Hands-On Help With AI
- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events,
- Lectures/Community
AI Drop-in Session: Hands-On Help With AI
The AI Drop-in is AIILI's open help session. Come by any time between 2 and 4 PM and get hands-on help with whatever AI question you're stuck on. Bring a project, a tool you're trying to figure out, or just your curiosity. No AI experience needed.
Who it's for: anyone in Tacoma who wants to use AI at work, in a small business, at school, or in everyday life. Bring a laptop or phone if you have one.
Free and open to the public. Register at https://luma.com/xtz5rs3g
Free street parking around the building.
Hosted by the AI Institute for Life Improvement (AIILI), a Tacoma nonprofit that has run 85+ sessions and served 830+ community members.
Bryant Neighborhood Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
AI Institute for Life Improvement (AIILI)
team@lilagents.com
Bryant Neighborhood Center
1619 6th AveTacoma, Washington 98405