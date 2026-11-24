The AI Drop-in is AIILI's open help session. Come by any time between 2 and 4 PM and get hands-on help with whatever AI question you're stuck on. Bring a project, a tool you're trying to figure out, or just your curiosity. No AI experience needed.

Who it's for: anyone in Tacoma who wants to use AI at work, in a small business, at school, or in everyday life. Bring a laptop or phone if you have one.

Free and open to the public. Register at https://luma.com/xtz5rs3g

Free street parking around the building.

Hosted by the AI Institute for Life Improvement (AIILI), a Tacoma nonprofit that has run 85+ sessions and served 830+ community members.