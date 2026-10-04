Field Hall Presents: Afro-Cuban All Stars

Sponsored by Red Lion Port Angeles Harbor

Friday, October 16 @ 8PM | The Donna M. Morris Theater

Saturday, October 17 @ 7:30PM | The Donna M. Morris Theater

Sunday, October 18 @ 2PM | The Donna M. Morris Theater

*Tickets $44.50 – $79.50 (Adult), $30.50 – $53.25 (Youth)

“Shaping the future of Cuban music” - The Sunday Times

Cuban musician and bandleader Juan de Marcos González first gained international acclaim for his work with the Grammy-winning Buena Vista Social Club and continues to carry that legacy forward, most recently as a key collaborator on the acclaimed Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club. The music he performs with the Afro-Cuban All Stars blends classic son montuno, contemporary timba, swinging big-band guajira, jazzy Afro-Cuban danzón, and the rich, rhythmic traditions of abakuá and bolero.