- Holiday event,
- Theatre: Holiday,
- Theatre: Plays
A Sherlock Carol
- Holiday event,
- Theatre: Holiday,
- Theatre: Plays
A Sherlock Carol
Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages.
State Theater
$39 - $59
Every week through Dec 24, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151