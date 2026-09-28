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  • Holiday event
  • Theatre: Holiday
  • Theatre: Plays

A Sherlock Carol

  • Holiday event
  • Theatre: Holiday
  • Theatre: Plays

A Sherlock Carol

Moriarty is dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat for all ages.

State Theater
$39 - $59
Every week through Dec 24, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
https://harlequinproductions.org/
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151
https://harlequinproductions.org/