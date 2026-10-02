A Not So Silent Night: The Honey Moon Holiday Spectacular

Forget a typical holiday concert, Honey Moon’s “A Not So Silent Night” is a full-blown spectacular during BIMA’s Winter Night Market!

Experience classic seasonal favorites reimagined in Honey Moon’s signature sound, plus special guests, plenty of laughs, and surprises around every corner.

Known for embodying classic Americana with influences spanning big band, bop, hardcore twang, French café, film noir, and space-age sonic sounds, Honey Moon brings captivating, sultry style to your favorite holiday hits.

Come for the cheer, stay for the sonic bliss. This is a night of music, laughter, and celebration unlike any other holiday show, done entirely in Honey Moon style.

ABOUT HONEY MOON’S “A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT”

A Not So Silent Night brings your favorite classic holiday hits down the chimney in a way only Honey Moon can deliver… including presents, special guests, sonic bliss, and all the holiday cheer you can handle. Captivating, sultry sounds embracing the last century of American popular music, Honey Moon embodies classic Americana with its multitudes of influence—big band, bop, hardcore twang, French café, film noir, sonic sounds from the space age, metropolitan music, and more!