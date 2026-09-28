38th Annual Best of the Northwest Fall Show (2026) - November 6-8

Join us for the 38th annual Best of the Northwest Fall show, November 6-8, 2026 at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. Seattle's premier art and fine craft event will present more than 120 talented Pacific Northwest artists showing handmade work in all mediums. It's a wonderful chance to meet artists in person and find something special for your home or for someone you love.

Friday kicks off with a VIP Preview, your first look at the art and your first chance to buy from the artists. VIP tickets include pastries and treats, a specialty mocktail from The Youthful Cocktail, live music while you shop, and a chance to win exclusive gift certificates for artwork.

All weekend, you can watch Artists in Action and see how the work is made. You can also vote for your favorite booth and enter to win a $200 PCC Community Market gift card.

We have two special exhibits this year. The Women Painters of Washington will be in the Gallery with their exhibit, free art activities, and live demos. The Museum of Special Art (MOSA), the first disability art museum in the United States, will be at Booths G1 and G2. Don't miss either one.

Seattle food trucks, coffee, and specialty mocktails will be on site, and parking is free!

November 6-8, 2026:

VIP Preview: Friday 11am-2pm

General Admission: Friday 2-7pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

VIP Preview tickets are $15 advance / $20 day of event

General admission tickets are $5 advance / $8 day of event

Children 12 and under are free

Active and retired military are free with ID, in honor of Veterans Day

Tickets are good for the whole weekend

Want to volunteer? Get in for free while supporting Pacific Northwest artists. See available shifts HERE.

Want to support Northwest Art Alliance year-round? Become a Patron of the Arts member. With a $100 annual membership, you'll receive 8 free passes for one year, access to the VIP Preview at the Fall Show, a Patron tote bag, and you'll be supporting artist diversity, sustainability, and arts education in the Pacific Northwest.

Presented by Northwest Art Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

