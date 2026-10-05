The 2026 Gig Harbor Lighted Boat Parade takes place on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM along the Gig Harbor waterfront in Washington. Hosted by the Gig Harbor Yacht Club, the event is free for spectators.

• Start & Finish: Arabella's Marina.

• Route: Features an updated course with turn points mid-harbor east of 7 Seas, near Peninsula Yacht Basin, and near Murphy's Landing.

• Vessels: Decorated boats of all sizes—from kayaks and paddleboards to yachts—participate. Registration with the Gig Harbor Yacht Club is free for boaters.

For over fifty years, this beloved event has illuminated the harbor with a diverse fleet of sparkling vessels, ranging from brightly decorated kayaks and paddleboards to majestic sailing and motor yachts. The parade is completely free and open to the public, drawing thousands of festive spectators to shoreline parks, waterfront homes, and local restaurants.

• Viewing Spots: Popular waterfront spots include Skansie Brothers Park, Jerisich Dock, Ancich Waterfront Park, Bogue Viewing Platform, and local waterfront restaurants.

• Parking: Waterfront parking fills up quickly. Arrive early, carpool, or park higher up and walk down to the harbor.