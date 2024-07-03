Marysville woman to compete in July 4 hot dog eating contest

A Marysville woman will be representing Washington in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest on Coney Island.

The yearly bun fight, which dates back to 1972, sees large crowds of fans in foam hot-dog hats gather in front of the original Nathan’s Famous’ restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn, to cheer on the competitors as they chow down. The contestants are allowed to dunk the dogs in cups of water to soften them up, creating a stomach-churning spectacle.

41-year-old Katie Prettyman is among the list of competitors who will be chowing down "dozens of dogs."

FOX-13 reports Prettyman is part of the group "Major League Eating" but also works as the Regional Volunteer Services Officer for the Northwest Region of the Red Cross.

She will be competing against contestants from 12 other states and several countries.

The field has shifted this year as Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, the reigning champion of the contest, will not participate in Thursday's event after signing a deal with a rival brand.

Instead, Chestnut will take his hot dog-downing talents to an army base in Texas for America’s Independence Day. Chestnut, of Indiana, will compete against soldiers in Fort Bliss, in El Paso, in a 5-minute hot dog eating contest. In 2021, Chestnut set the current record of 76 hot dogs, in 10 minutes.

With Chestnut out, those vying for second place in the past might have renewed hope to chomp their way to victory this year.

Last year’s second-place winner was Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, Massachusetts, who downed 49 dogs to Chestnut’s 62. Third place went to Australia’s James Webb with 47.

Miki Sudo, of Tampa, Florida, holds the women’s record of 48.5 in 10 minutes. Miki won her ninth title at the Nathan's Famous contest last year with 39.5 hot dogs and buns eaten.

The annual "Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest" begins Thursday starting at 8 a.m. PST, on Coney Island in New York City.

