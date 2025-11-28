Millions skip holiday shopping as Buy Nothing December grows

The Buy Nothing Project started as a social experiment in mindful gifting. Today, it's a global movement with more than 7.5 million followers worldwide. This holiday season, it inspires a record number of people to opt out of traditional holiday spending and forego shopping sprees for sharing, trading or repurposing.

In an age when holiday sales start early, prices soar higher and social media hauls set impossible standards, more people crave something quieter and more meaningful. As traditions evolve, a spending-free holiday may be the only way to keep the season sustainable.

The decline of seasonal spending

Retailers are waking up to a stark new reality. Price Waterhouse Coopers' 2025 Holiday Outlook shows Gen Z's seasonal spending is down 23% from last year, and a 2024 survey of 700 Americans aged 17 to 43 found that 72% considered the Buy Nothing challenge as they looked to curb spending.

PwC predicts broad U.S. holiday spending could slide as much as 5.3% this year, due largely to younger shoppers pulling back. Gen Z is the sharpest mover: while millennials hold mostly steady, and baby boomers creep up.

The decline in holiday shopping matters more than you think. This season drives up to one-fifth of annual retail revenue, and fewer impulse buys, fewer throw-away trends and fewer heavy decor purchases mean the industry must rethink its playbook.

But while retailers brace for leaner holidays, consumers say that the pullback isn't just about saving money; it's about redefining what celebration means in an era of burnout, inflation and environmental awareness.

Enter Buy Nothing December, a growing offshoot of the decade-old Buy Nothing Project. It's a movement where participants choose to trade, share or simply pause consumption altogether.

The buy nothing holiday takeover

What started on a small island has now gone global. Buy Nothing Project was founded in 2013 by Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller on Bainbridge Island, Washington, as a hyper-local gift economy that encourages neighbors to share rather than buy. Over time, the idea spread, garnering millions of participants and over 7,500 established communities across dozens of countries.

For many, the appeal lies in how personal it feels. "I've been a member of my local Buy Nothing group on Facebook for several years, and it has significantly cut down on my buying for the holidays," says Michelle Goth of Blackberry Babe.

"I offer items that we no longer need, and receive quite a bit from other members. It feels good to participate in a gifting economy with people who live near me, and I've even made friends through the group! My family has received sporting equipment and bikes, new and gently used toys, video games and jerseys for my son's favorite teams," Goth adds.

Last year, the Houston Chronicle reported that the movement gained even more traction. The surge came after the holidays, as Americans looked to reset their spending habits and recover from the financial hangover of the festive season.

Today, the network has found its holiday moment yet again in the Buy Nothing Holiday Challenge, prompting Buy Nothing December. It's no longer simply about avoiding purchases but about rewriting what generosity looks like. With rising prices, tighter budgets and a renewed focus on sustainability, more people choose to share than shop; experiences over excess and connection over consumption.

Adapting the Buy Nothing December mindset

Buy Nothing December reflects a growing shift toward mindful celebration, while staying true to their family holiday traditions. For some, it's swapping store-bought gifts for homemade treats or shared experiences. For others, it's setting boundaries on impulse purchases or skipping the endless decor refresh. Some are even going for simple local food instead of preparing an extravagant feast.

Tamara Tsaturyan of Thriving In Parenting says, "By the time Christmas morning comes around, my kids already have more gifts than they can open - from grandparents, relatives, friends, classmates. It started to feel overwhelming, not joyful. So now, we don't buy them any presents ourselves. Instead, we spend that time and money on experiences. We have a fun trip planned for Christmas, which we are all very excited about, so they don't expect any other gifts."

As the movement gains momentum, more people find that adapting a no-buy mindset doesn't have to feel restrictive, and spending less doesn't mean losing holiday magic. It's simply a shift from stressful holidays to slower, more intentional celebrations.

Start with your mindset

You don't have to skip joy to avoid the shopping rush. A no-buy holiday starts with intention; slowing down, prioritizing what feels meaningful and letting go of the pressure to over-give. The Buy Nothing Project encourages exactly that: gifting and borrowing within your community and creating connection without consumption.

Shift the gift idea

The 2024 Holiday Buy Nothing Guide by The Dirt points out that almost everything we need already exists in our homes, our neighborhoods or secondhand. Consider giving something pre-loved or practical: a book you loved, a plant clipping or a homemade treat. Decorate using what nature provides, like foraged greenery, pinecones or citrus garlands instead of new plastic decor.

"I stopped giving my brother gifts when we were kids. We joked that our gift to each other was not having to buy anything," shares Jim Markus of Gluten-Free Palate. "Now, as a parent with a family of my own, the most meaningful gifts still don't come from a store. A batch of cookies. A loaf of bread. Homemade candy. It's a joy to make and to share."

Engage differently

Replace a shopping day with a swap meet among friends or family. Everyone brings one or two items they no longer need, such as a scarf, a candle or a cookbook, and trades them for something new. It's simple, sustainable and surprisingly fun.

Make it intentional

Tell guests ahead of time: no new shopping required. Set spending limits, choose shared experiences like a movie night, a group bake or a cozy potluck, or start new traditions like baking holiday cookies together rather than hunting for gifts.

Keep it flexible

The no-buy mindset doesn't have to be all or nothing. Maybe it's one gift-free event, one reused decoration box or one swapped present. What matters most is the shift from buying to belonging, from more to meaningful.

Spend less, celebrate more

As consumer fatigue grows, more people are discovering that joy doesn't come from how much they spend, but from how much they connect and give thoughtfully, especially during the holiday season.

Even for those who don't follow the challenge fully, the movement offers a reminder worth keeping: intention matters more than indulgence. Whether it's choosing handmade gifts, reusing decor or simply spending time together, a no-buy mindset invites us to celebrate in a way that feels both lighter and more meaningful this year and beyond.