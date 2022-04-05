-
Often using an electric Hammond organ, soul jazz drew influences from gospel, blues and R&B and, of course, the popular soul genre. Stephanie Anne Johnson explores the early days of the soul jazz.
Free jazz might shove you a bit – or a lot – out of your comfort zone. Carl Pogue suggests that might not be such a bad thing.
In the 1960s, a lyrical Brazilian style of music lent a sweet touch to jazz. Robin Lloyd has the story of the bossa nova for the KNKX and Jazz24 A History of Jazz project.
In the 1950s and early '60s, jazz lovers got a bit territorial. There were two main sounds of jazz—the East Coast hard bop sound and the mellower West Coast sound— called "West Coast cool" — or simply "cool jazz."
You got the music – and I have the words! But more than that - it’s a singer-songwriter taking a musical line and singing original lyrics. It’s mutual appreciation of poetry and vocals. Paige Hansen walks us down the ‘vocalese’ road and it's role in jazz as part of KNKX and Jazz24's A History of Jazz project.
Derived from the soloing of the swing era, musicians Charlie Christian, Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie and others expanded the language of jazz with bebop, then known as "modern jazz."
New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz but “America’s music” did some growing up in Kansas City. For Jazz Appreciation Month, Paige Hansen details the differences that made Kansas City jazz stand out.
Despite a severe injury, Romani jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt defined the "Jazz Manouche" or "gypsy jazz" sound.
Debuting before the Great Depression, the swing era brought about big bands, new dances and spotlight solos still enjoyed today.
Robin Lloyd traces the origins of the boogie-woogie piano style.