Giving Tuesday is almost here, and this year marks the start of KNKX’s 11th annual partnership with Northwest Harvest.

Beginning on Dec. 1, a portion of every dollar raised for the independent news and music you love will help fill a backpack with nutritious, kid-friendly food for their Three Squares Program.

This program is an initiative to ensure kids get three meals per day on the weekends, when they are not in school. KNKX is proud to continue partnering with Northwest Harvest and with listeners on this global day of giving back to the causes that sustain our communities.

Gifts to KNKX will power the news you trust and the music programs you savor at a time when public media is more dependent on individual support than ever before. And at a time when the need of families is significant, gifts to KNKX on Giving Tuesday will power this ongoing partnership.

Over the past decade, KNKX listeners have provided more than 120,000 meals for children and their families. This year, we have set our most ambitious goal yet to reach even more families in need.

KNKX would not be here without the generosity of this community, and we want to honor that generosity and the season of giving by helping children in our region who are experiencing food insecurity.

"Partnerships are super important to the work that we do. Partnerships with folks like KNKX, and with meal programs, school programs, different pantries across the state — even our transportation and logistics. It's all about working together to address food insecurity." Nicole King, Northwest Harvest Director of Special Projects

The need for compassion and action is greater than ever; families across the state are struggling with the cost of living. And as KNKX moves into our second decade as an independent, community-owned station, your support keeps this trusted source of news, jazz, and blues strong for everyone who depends on it - without a paywall.

"With the rising cost of food everywhere, there are more and more families that need help with putting food on the table... especially when you combine that with the cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, you have multiple factors that are affecting food access for families across the state." Anna Nepomuceno, Northwest Harvest Director of Public Policy

Giving Tuesday is a global celebration of generosity. As you're making a list of nonprofits to support on Dec. 1, please consider adding KNKX, and amplify your impact when you support two important causes with one gift.