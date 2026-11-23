The divisive American political climate over the last few years has been splintering relationships. Whether you've blocked a high school buddy on social media or cut off a relative, there are some issues that may have felt too big to ignore.

But with the midterms over and holiday season getting started, there might be an incentive to re-start the conversation. If you're considering a truce this season or even a full amends, we want to hear about it.

Fill out the form below, and an NPR producer may reach out to you and your loved one for a conversation.

We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

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