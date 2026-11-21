A yearslong AI boom showed signs of unraveling this week in spectacular fashion.

AI-related stocks have powered markets to record highs and helped support the broader economy. But investors now fear that a potential bubble in the sector could be bursting, which could spark wider financial repercussions.

Here's what to know about the week in AI and why alarm bells are ringing

What happened with stock markets this week?

Investors were hoping the stock market debut of AI giant Anthropic this week would provide a boost to the markets. Instead, the entire stock market got pummeled on Friday, sparking one of the worst weeks that Wall Street has seen in quite some time.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 10% for the week, its worst performance since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in March 2020. Even Anthropic, which gained 17% on its debut, ended up slumping more than 8% to close near its IPO price on Friday.

Meanwhile, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average entered a correction as of the close of trade on Friday, meaning a drop of 10% from their recent highs.

What's behind the steep drops?

It's the culmination of weeks of fears that have been building up about the sustainability of the AI trade.

Back in September, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in over three years. That poses a big challenge to AI companies because they still need to borrow billions of dollars to do things like build out data centers that power the growth of their technologies. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive for them.

Democrats also took over both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, vowing to take a tougher regulatory approach toward the AI sector and slow down the build-out of data centers, which have been unpopular with voters.

Democrats were also elected as governors in states that have been key to the data center build-out, like Texas, where Gina Hinojosa stunned the political world by winning her race.

And then there's the turmoil at Nvidia, the top AI chip company. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, resigned this month after being suspected of having had an affair with a woman who's believed to have been spying for China.

All this has exacerbated investors' worries about the sustainability of an AI trade into which investors have sunk billions of dollars.

Hank Smith, the head of investment strategy at Haverford Trust, thinks it's unlikely the markets will recover quickly, the way they have previously bounced right back after AI shares dropped.

"I think it has taken the market the better part of the last two or three weeks to realize it is not going to be like the previous sell-offs," Smith said, adding that AI could fall "out of favor" through next year.

"It's just going to take a little bit of time to heal," he said of the tech market.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO this month, throwing the company's leadership into turmoil. Here, Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2025.

What are the potential financial consequences?

That has been a big source of debate on Wall Street.

Some people fear that the AI sector could be in the middle of a bubble that is bursting, just like tech stocks did during the dot-com bust of 2000. At the time, investors had sunk money into tech companies that often had no profits — and not even revenues — and were wiped out in the bust.

Smith, though, argues that this time around the AI trade is being powered by top companies such as Meta and Apple, and he doesn't see them as likely to go out of business, the way many dot-coms did. Nvidia — despite its leadership shake-up — still posted strong results this week.

The future prospects for AI, Smith said, are "not based on a pie in the sky."

That said, Smith continued, there is still a question about whether investors will see the sizable returns they are hoping to get.

And there's another big fear: how interconnected AI companies have become. Nvidia, for example, not only owns shares in other big AI companies like Anthropic but is also lending a lot of money to them. In turn, they are buying chips from Nvidia.

This circular system of financing also involves lesser-known companies, such as CoreWeave, that are borrowing heavily to build out data centers. Nvidia is a major investor in CoreWeave, in another sign of the interconnectedness.

This close-knit ecosystem is raising concerns that if one or two companies run into trouble, it could kick off a chain reaction that could lead to something like a financial crisis.

What does it mean for the economy if the AI boom falters?

It could be potentially significant. The U.S. economy has effectively become an AI economy.

Building out data centers, for example, may be unpopular with voters, but construction creates jobs, which is why some parts of the U.S. have courted the centers. In fact, AI investments helped the economy grow at an annual rate of 3.4% in the most recent quarter.

Not only that, but AI-related stocks have become an integral part of the broader markets, accounting for a substantial portion of the S&P 500. That means many investors hold these stocks as part of their portfolios, including as components of index funds, pensions or retirement funds like 401(k)s.

So if the AI trade unravels, it could have a ripple effect far beyond the high-tech world.

Anthropic is a financial supporter of NPR.

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