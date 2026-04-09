Start Local. Stay Curious.

April 9 is Local News Day — a national day of action reconnecting people with the trusted local journalism that keeps communities informed, connected, and accountable. KNKX is proud to be part of it. It’s what we’ve been doing for more than 40 years (and we’re just getting started!).

At KNKX, bringing you regional and local news is a crucial part of who we are: Reporters who live here, and ask questions that matter to the curious people who live here.

It's Bellamy Pailthorp writing about historic trees in Tumwater and Lakewood. It's Mitch Borden covering how the closure of a bridge in Wilkeson is reshaping daily life in a small Pierce County community. It's Emil Moffatt talking to business owners in downtown Seattle. It's Nate Sanford filing public records requests to find out how public officials in cities like Bellingham are using AI tools like ChatGPT. And it’s Freddy Monares reporting on renovations at Tacoma’s Museum of Glass.

And the best part of KNKX is that our regional coverage means that you're also learning about “your neighbor’s local.” What happens in Seattle affects Sequim, and what happens in Aberdeen might spark an idea for someone in Anacortes. We’re local and we're regional.

The news from "the other Washington" can feel far away and disconnected from daily life. The stories we report are about what's happening right here, the issues that affect this Washington, and the people making a difference in their own communities.

Get involved on Local News Day

Local News Day is about taking one small step to reconnect with the news in your community. Here are a few ideas:



Subscribe to KNKX’s weekly news updates if you haven’t already

Share a story from our newsroom that matters to you

Or tell a friend about a local outlet you trust.

You can also use #LocalNewsDay to join the national conversation online.

Curious about what's happening in your corner of Western Washington? That's exactly what we're here for.

Tune in to 88.5 FM, download our mobile app, or stream our signal online.

