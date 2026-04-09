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Egyptian Theater in Seattle reopens for new Latinx film fest

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:04 AM PDT

A new three-day film fest that features stories about Mexico City's punk scene is being held this week at the Egyptian Theater in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Fin de Fest will screen two films on Thursday and Friday. One highlights an underground punk venue in Mexico City in the 1980s. The other is from that same era and follows three members of an infamous punk gang called Los Panchitos.

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SIFF Cinema EgyptianLatino communityFilm
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career. Get in touch at fmonares@knkx.org.
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