Egyptian Theater in Seattle reopens for new Latinx film fest
A new three-day film fest that features stories about Mexico City's punk scene is being held this week at the Egyptian Theater in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Fin de Fest will screen two films on Thursday and Friday. One highlights an underground punk venue in Mexico City in the 1980s. The other is from that same era and follows three members of an infamous punk gang called Los Panchitos.
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