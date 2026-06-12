Inside Lumen Field's World Cup makeover

Seattle's first World Cup match is between Belgium and Egypt. It's set for noon on Monday, June 15.

Crews are putting the final touches on Lumen Field, the venue that will be known as Seattle Stadium during the tournament.

The first thing fans might notice when they walk in is the lush, green playing field; a hybrid of natural grass and synthetic blades specially designed for the World Cup.

FIFA's pitch manager for Seattle, David Roberts, said the field is ready for the games and that players should feel at home on the turf, even if they aren't able to have a full practice session there prior to match time.

“Most of the players that have played across Europe and many parts of the world have played on very similar surfaces to this,” he said.

Other parts of the stadium were still being assembled on Wednesday, such as a large inside hospitality area and outdoor fan zone attractions.

But the venue operations director, Anthony Malandra, said they will be ready for Monday's crowds.

Emil Moffatt / KNKX A screen inside Seattle Stadium, June 10, 2026.

Malandra expects the stadium's location will lend to a vibrant atmosphere: “We’re excited that we’re a downtown stadium and can really be a part of the full city atmosphere."

Teams will play six World Cup matches in Seattle, including the U.S. versus Australia game on June 19. Malandra said gates will open three hours before each match, which should help ease wait times at security lines.

"We design our security system so that everyone can get in, even in that last hour,” he said. “But we encourage everyone to show up early, because we've designed a really great, unique, stadium experience for them."

Organizers are also setting up a fan zone inside the gates on the north end of the venue.

What to know before you go: