Inside Lumen Field's World Cup makeover
Seattle's first World Cup match is between Belgium and Egypt. It's set for noon on Monday, June 15.
Crews are putting the final touches on Lumen Field, the venue that will be known as Seattle Stadium during the tournament.
The first thing fans might notice when they walk in is the lush, green playing field; a hybrid of natural grass and synthetic blades specially designed for the World Cup.
FIFA's pitch manager for Seattle, David Roberts, said the field is ready for the games and that players should feel at home on the turf, even if they aren't able to have a full practice session there prior to match time.
“Most of the players that have played across Europe and many parts of the world have played on very similar surfaces to this,” he said.
Other parts of the stadium were still being assembled on Wednesday, such as a large inside hospitality area and outdoor fan zone attractions.
But the venue operations director, Anthony Malandra, said they will be ready for Monday's crowds.
Malandra expects the stadium's location will lend to a vibrant atmosphere: “We’re excited that we’re a downtown stadium and can really be a part of the full city atmosphere."
Teams will play six World Cup matches in Seattle, including the U.S. versus Australia game on June 19. Malandra said gates will open three hours before each match, which should help ease wait times at security lines.
"We design our security system so that everyone can get in, even in that last hour,” he said. “But we encourage everyone to show up early, because we've designed a really great, unique, stadium experience for them."
Organizers are also setting up a fan zone inside the gates on the north end of the venue.
What to know before you go:
- Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s for Monday's match.
- FIFA has amended its stadium policy to allow fans to bring in one 20-ounce, soft plastic sealed water bottle. No hard, reusable bottles will be allowed in. There will be hydration stations located inside the stadium.
- Bags have to be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.
- Small flags, banners, and posters are permitted, as long as they don't exceed 78 inches by 60 inches and are made of fire-resistant material. Fans have to submit a request to FIFA to bring in larger items.
- FIFA has a full list of requirements for people going to Seattle games.