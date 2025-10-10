SIFF cuts ties with Capitol Hill's historic Egyptian Theatre

Repairs to Seattle Central College’s Egyptian Theatre in Capitol Hill are complete after a pipe burst last fall, causing extensive flood damage.

Despite the repairs, the nonprofit SIFF, which has leased the building to operate the SIFF Cinema Egyptian since 2014, is cutting ties to the historic theatre.

SIFF said in a news release that its decision to exit the space reflects "current realities of arts funding" and the resources needed to manage the venue.

According to the nonprofit, it is "prioritizing financial and operational sustainability" so that it can continue programming at its three other venues: SIFF Cinema Downtown, SIFF Cinema Uptown and the SIFF Film Center.

Earlier this year, SIFF laid off nine employees and reduced hours for certain staff.

A spokesperson for Seattle Central College said the now-repaired theater is available for rent.

The Egyptian was originally built as a Masonic Temple in 1915. SIFF began using it for its annual Seattle International Film Festival in 1980. The building became part of Seattle Central College's campus in 1992.