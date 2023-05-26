Adam Driver is about to give the go-ahead to all the drivers of the Indy 500

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One driver is about to give the go-ahead to all the drivers of the Indy 500 - actor Adam Driver will wave the green flag to start Sunday's race. In keeping with the theme of speed, the Indiana native will also be playing racecar driver and auto tycoon Enzo Ferrari in a film. The driver - I mean, Adam Driver - is better known for playing the dark warrior Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" movies, where he races around in a TIE fighter.

