Michigan State University is enhancing safety protocols weeks after a campus shooting

Michigan State University is implementing several new security changes, a little more than two weeks after a gunman entered campus buildings and shot and killed three people and injured five.

Currently, most buildings on the East Lansing campus lock their doors from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. and require key card access during that time. Beginning March 13, those hours will be extended from 6 p.m. until 7:30 a.m., and buildings will only be accessible by students, faculty and staff who have key cards, the school said in a statement Wednesday.

Additionally, locks will be placed on the doors of the school's approximately 1,300 academic classrooms by the beginning of the fall semester.

The school also has more than 2,000 cameras set up around campus, but will be adding more to academic buildings and near Green Light phones, which are used to call for help in emergencies.

Employees and students will also undergo mandatory active violent intruder training, which is currently voluntary.

MSU said it has been receiving feedback regarding safety enhancements since the incident. The institution will also be evaluating safety protocols at its Flint, Grand Rapids and Detroit campuses, the school said.

"Creating a safer and more welcoming campus is a stated goal of Michigan State University. The injury and loss of life that occurred Feb. 13 commits us to do more and better," The school said.

The school said while it commends the campus police department's response to the incident, it will be evaluating the response internally and with a third party.

Police say the suspect in the shooting, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, fled the scene and was found dead several hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two students were found dead inside Berkey Hall, while another student died at the MSU student union, the building next door.

Five other students were injured, and as of a week ago, one student was listed in fair condition; two in serious, but stable condition; one was in critical condition and one student had been discharged from the hospital, MSU police said.

"We will update the campus community as these safety improvements and enhancements roll out," the school said. "Our first week back was an emotional one, but we hope you find strength in being back together."

