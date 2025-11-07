The Galapagos Islands & Amazon Rainforest | Fall 2026

You're invited!

Join me, your KNKX host, Bellamy Pailthorp, for an unforgettable expedition to Ecuador’s legendary Galápagos Islands and the Amazon Rainforest.

While based on the island of Santa Cruz, we’ll journey to nearby isles — North Seymour, Santa Fe, and Plaza — each offering its own unique wildlife encounters. We’ll visit the renowned Charles Darwin Research Station, where conservation comes to life, and experience species found nowhere else on Earth.

Guided by expert naturalists, we’ll explore the astonishing biodiversity of the Amazon Rainforest, gaining a deeper appreciation for its delicate ecosystems. Come walk among iguanas, snorkel alongside playful sea lions, and immerse yourself in two of the planet’s most extraordinary natural wonders.

I hope to see you in the Galápagos!

Bellamy Pailthorp

Journey Highlights

Travel with KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp

Full-time bilingual tour guide and naturalist

Six days of island-hopping in the Galapagos Islands

Visit the Charles Darwin Research Station

Three days in the Amazon Rainforest

Opportunities for snorkeling and hiking

Walking tour of historic Quito, Ecuador, a World Heritage Site

Unique dining experiences featuring regional dishes

