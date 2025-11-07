Seattle women’s hockey team becomes the Torrent

Seattle’s first professional women’s hockey team finally has a name: the Seattle Torrent.

The team revealed their name and logo during a press conference Thursday morning at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. The “S” for Seattle is blue and resembles a current of water.

The name honors the Northwest’s geography and frequent rainfall. It also follows the water-based naming scheme of other Seattle teams, such as Seattle Reign, The Storm, Seattle Mariners and the Kraken.

"Torrent" also hints at how the women’s hockey team will approach play on the ice.

“When I first learned of the name, I thought it was so fitting," General Manager Meghan Turner said. "It’s powerful, momentum, it’s relentless."

The reveal has been anticipated ever since the Professional Women's Hockey League announced a Seattle expansion in April. As with past expansion teams, neither a name nor logo will appear on the Torrent’s simple uniforms this season. Turner said that simply having a name makes the Torrent’s first puck drop feel more exciting than ever.

“We want teams to come up to Climate Pledge [Arena] and feel it, and feel a little nervous about stepping on the ice with us. It's an active fan base, an active team, and we're going to make opponents feel that as soon as we step on the ice,” Turner said.

The Torrent’s season will open on Nov. 21, with an away game against the Vancouver, B.C. Goldeneyes, who are also a new expansion team. Their home opener is on Nov. 28 at Climate Pledge Arena.