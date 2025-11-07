Amsterdam & Belgium | Spring 2026
Join KNKX Special Guest Nancy Leson on a once-in-a-lifetime food and jazz journey through Holland and Belgium, April 14–23, 2026.
Sail aboard the luxurious MS Magnifique II, gliding past tulip fields, storybook villages, and iconic windmills.
Along the way, you’ll enjoy:
- A private jazz concert with Dutch musicians
- Visits to traditional cheese farms
- Fresh mussels, Belgian chocolate, and world-class seafood
Space is limited—reserve your spot before this trip opens to the public!
Register
This trip is currently sold out. Please reach out to Kaarin Austin to learn more about upcoming trips earlier.