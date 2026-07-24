NTSB investigates Kenmore Air following San Juans seaplane crash, rescue of 11 passengers

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a seaplane crashed Thursday near Sucia Island in Washington's San Juan Islands.

Police say all 10 passengers and the pilot aboard survived and were rescued by the military and nearby boaters.

The plane left Lake Union in Seattle at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and was bound for Roche Harbor on San Juan Island, according to Kenmore Air.

About 45 minutes later, people called 911 saying the plane had crashed in Shallow Bay off Sucia Island.

Videos posted to social media show the plane tilting side to side before abruptly hitting the water. Other videos show bits of plane wreckage in the water, engulfed in a large fire.

In a written statement , Kenmore Air said Thursday that two injured passengers were taken to medical facilities in Bellingham and two to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Seven passengers were transported to the Bellingham Coast Guard Station, the statement reads.

San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter told KUOW that the Navy and Coast Guard rescued people out of the water and into helicopters. Passengers suffered broken bones and lacerations, and one person is in critical condition, Peter said.

"And we know that one civilian boat had picked up somewhere in the range of one to three people to get them out of the water before our team showed up," Peter said.

Peter said the cause of the emergency landing and fire isn't known yet.

Kenmore Air confirmed that the passenger seaplane was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter aircraft. These planes are known for their longevity and have been in service since the 1960s.

The same make and model of plane crashed in 2022 in Mutiny Bay off of Whidbey Island, killing all 10 people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash Thursday, Peter said.

In a Facebook post , the San Juan County Sheriff's Office wrote that Coast Guard environmental response personnel will assess potential environmental impacts.

Peter said the plane sank underwater shortly after the fire. It isn't clear if any wreckage has been found yet, but he said that will be part of the federal investigation.

"If it's anything like the one we had a few years ago, there may be divers that come out later on to go check out the wreckage and try to get it out of the water," Peter said.

A Kenmore Air spokesperson told KUOW that all flights on Friday were canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



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