SHOW DETAILS:



Jazzmeia Horn at The Triple Door

(2 shows available) | Tuesday, March 2, 2027 and Wednesday, March 3, 2027

Limit (2) pairs per show/ Limit (1) pair per entry

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

*Entry deadline is Sunday, November 8.*

ARTIST INFO:

“Horn is among the most exciting young vocalists in jazz, with a proud traditionalism that keeps her tightly linked to the sound of classic figures like Nancy Wilson and Betty Carter, but a vivacity of spirit and conviction that places her firmly in the present.”— The New York Times

Horn is among the vanguard in jazz, using her knowledge of the canon to inform decisions firmly rooted in traditional parts of the genre, while still adding in contemporary ideas, themes and music. The 21st century comes to bear on the album through the singer splicing in voice recordings and voicemails — literal messages — into a few songs. “Voicemail Blues” is a whimsical trip through Horn’s inbox as listeners get to hear from bassist Reggie Workman, the singer’s friends and family.