It's Election Day. Control of Congress is on the line, and what else you need to know

Updated November 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM PST

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Vote counting starts tonight. Follow along as polls close — and tune in to our live special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.



• Hour-by-hour guide: How to watch election night

• 6 things to watch for to see which party might control Congress

• Be patient! It's going to take a while to know who won in some races

It's finally here. Election Day. Today, voting officially ends.

No more talk of polls. Now, it's about results.

More than 60 million people have already cast ballots. That's nearly half of the total ballots cast in the last midterm elections. Democrats hold a double-digit advantage going into today, based on available data from early voting.

Polls have closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia. There are closely watched Senate and governor's races in Georgia, but not a single congressional district is considered competitive.

There are also a few competitive U.S. House races to watch in Virginia, which are currently held by Republicans, and could be key to the balance of power.

But a major factor today will be how many Republicans show up to the polls. There are so many red states and districts in play, and the GOP votes overwhelmingly in person on Election Day.

Democrats are favored to win the House. They have to flip only three seats for control, and the landscape has shifted considerably, even in the past month, in favor of Democrats.

Republicans tried to insulate themselves with rare, mid-decade redistricting. But it likely won't be enough to help the Republican Party keep the chamber.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Voters cast their ballots at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

In the Senate, the outcome is anyone's guess. Democrats need to flip four seats to gain control of the Senate, something that was unthinkable at the beginning of this cycle. But strong Democratic recruits and a difficult national political environment for Republicans have made it a possibility.

Democrats are favored to flip one seat — North Carolina. But beyond that, either the races are toss-ups or Republicans are slight favorites. And the elections are taking place on GOP turf. Apart from Maine, the five toss-ups held by Republicans are in states that Trump won by double digits in 2024.

That's why Trump has been in so many red states ahead of Election Day to try to turn out his base. Republicans' top target is Michigan. If they win that state, Democrats' calculus changes.

High Republican turnout could limit Democrats to one pickup. Low turnout among Republican voters could see a wipeout of up to six or seven seats — and result in Democratic control of the Senate.

William Liang / AP Ballots are counted at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center in City of Industry, Calif., on Tuesday.

There are a lot of variables for how things will go today. And while everyone wants to know the results on election night, in many places the results will not be known, so patience is key as states count votes in what are expected to be many close races.

It could take days. It could take weeks, but ballots are being counted and results are coming soon.

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