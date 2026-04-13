52nd annual Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF)

May 7-17, 2026

Several venues, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The 52nd annual Seattle International Film Festival will take place May 7–17, 2026 at SIFF Cinemas and venues throughout the city.

What is the SIFF Effect?

The unique feeling of being truly immersed in the world of independent film, sharing the theater with a vibrant community unlike anywhere else.

Discover the SIFF Effect for yourself at the 52nd annual Seattle International Film Festival. You’ll be able to experiment with a lineup of films from over 80 countries, with the power to activate the full spectrum of emotions and sensations. The result is total engagement with film on every level. It’s all happening in person, May 7-17 in the heart of Seattle.

Passes and ticket packs on sale now. The full lineup will be announced with tickets on sale to members April 15. Tickets on sale to the public April 16.

Entry deadline is April 20, 2026.