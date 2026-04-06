Hermanos Gutierrez

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, Woodinville

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Leaving behind the desert for the cosmos, Hermanos Gutiérrez present a new sound world on their Sonido Cósmico, brimming with Latin mystique and otherworldly guitar interplay that "shimmers with hallucinogenic energy" (Rolling Stone). Deep, infinite, and spiritual, the new album is an odyssey through lush musical soundscapes, imbued with the soulful heritage of Hermanos Gutiérrez, and artfully produced by Dan Auerbach.

Entry deadline is April 13, 2026.