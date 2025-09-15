Molly Miller Trio

Tuesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Since Dr. Molly Miller picked up the guitar at age seven, she’s been captivating audiences with her sophisticated and raw style. She’s one of Los Angeles’s most sought-after musicians, recording and touring with artists such as Jason Mraz, Zayn, Black Eyed Peas, and Sin Bandera, at venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall, and Coachella.

Miller heads her own trio, Molly Miller Trio. Their music has been showcased on NPR’s Fresh Air and their 2024 release The Ballad of Hotspur was featured in major outlets such as Guitar Player, Guitar World, Fretboard Journal, and Vintage Guitar. Molly Miller Trio spent the summer opening for Jason Mraz. They have performed at iconic spaces such as Monterey Jazz Festival, Dizzy’s at Lincoln Center, and SF Jazz.

Soon after earning her Doctorate in Musical Arts from the University of Southern California in 2016, she became the chair of the Guitar Department at Los Angeles College of Music. She returned to her alma mater, USC, as a Professor of Studio Guitar in 2022.

Molly’s latest endeavor is The Ballad of Hotspur (2024), Molly Miller Trio’s third album and follow-up to 2021’s St. George. The album, a collection of instrumental Americana jazz songs tinged with folk and Surf Rock vibes, harkens back to 2020 when musicians were forced off the road by the pandemic. Molly realized she could take advantage of the moment to write new music. Eventually, the trio found themselves in the same room again.

