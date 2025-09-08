The Teskey Brothers with The Paper Kites USA Tour 2025

Saturday, September 27 at 6 p.m.

Remlinger Farms, Carnation

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, The Teskey Brothers will bring their soul-drenched blues, raw rock energy, and timeless melodies to the Remlinger Farms Outdoor Amphitheater, making for one of the most unforgettable nights of the summer.

Over the past 10 years, Sam and Josh Teskey, known around the world as The Teskey Brothers, have captured the hearts of many, reaching the kind of global success a blues band out of Melbourne could only have dreamed of. Across three studio albums, their soul-soaked spin on rock, folk, and blues has struck an undeniable chord with music lovers around the world. 2023’s The Winding Way being no exception, landing at #1 on the ARIA album chart with four nominations and a win, receiving Best Album and critical acclaim across the globe. For the majority of 2023 and 2024, they’ve played sold-out headline shows across North America, Europe, and the UK (including a notable 17,000 in Amsterdam and 15,000 in London), iconic festivals such as Glastonbury, Electric Picnic, Montreux Jazz, Merlefest, Austin City Limits, and even opened for Bruce Springsteen in Milan.

Early 2025 will see the brothers embark on an exciting run of shows; first on home shores for A Day On The Green, then onwards for a much-anticipated return to New Zealand. With yet more dates coming up with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in North America and even more to be announced around the world, The Teskey Brothers—along with their full seven-piece band—are a rare and mesmerising experience which is simply not to be missed.

With Josh Teskey’s gravelly, emotion-packed vocals and Sam Teskey’s searing guitar work, their music carries a timeless, analog warmth that transports audiences straight into the golden era of soul and blues. Inspired by legends like Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and Sam Cooke, yet undeniably their own, The Teskey Brothers deliver a show that’s both nostalgic and electrifyingly fresh.

This is more than just a concert—it’s a rare, soul-shaking experience that will fill the night sky with blues, harmonies, and electrifying sound.

Don’t miss your chance to witness The Teskey Brothers in an intimate outdoor setting, surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Secure your tickets and get ready for a night of music that will stay with you long after the last note fades.

Entry deadline is September 15, 2025.