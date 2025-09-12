Chip Wickham pairs peaceful sounds and propellant rhythms on new album

Chip Wickham's relaxing new album, which layers flutes and saxophones into serene soundscapes, is a peaceful respite in anxious times.

Wickham calls The Eternal Now a “creative place where time has no purpose.” But it’s the time keeping of drummer Luke Flowers, a revered member of long running nu-jazz group Cinematic Orchestra, that keeps the dreamlike music interesting and brings energy to an otherwise sleepy collection.

A native of Brighton, England, Wickham’s career included early efforts to bring his reeds to the breakbeats of producer and DJ Nightmares on Wax. More recently he’s focused on his love of jazz, from swinging hard bop to mellow spiritual jazz, as well as more modern beat-centered sounds.

On the new record, the gently floating lead track “Drifting” matches relaxing sax lines from Wickham and bubbling bass and synthesizer support. Then Flowers’ beat enters, a hip-hop clave powering the song and getting your head bobbing.

Rising English soul singer PEACH also brings her haunting delivery to the album’s only vocal feature, “Nara Black.” Another mid-tempo song packed with Flowers’ funky rhythms, "Nara Black" features PEACH’s own lyrics, inspired by the Japanese tattoo ink that gives the song its title.

Meditative layers of flutes decorate the downtempo gem “Lost Souls,” as Wickham’s lovely repetitive phrases hint at the modal jazz of Miles Davis. The gentle mallets on drums and a spare but effective bass line from Simon “Sneaky” Houghton round out the track.

As an album, The Eternal Now is a beautiful soundtrack for a lazy day at home with a hot cup of tea. While some may enjoy the album as a personal score to their chill out session, Wickham and his bandmates bring in plenty of depth and detail to reward headphone listening, as well.

Wickham has earned praise this year for his collaborations with producers Somewhere Soul and Blue Mode. He's also worked with English harpist Amanda Whiting and the modern library music obsessed producer/musicians at ATA Records.

As the English modern jazz scene continues to produce wonderfully compelling young musicians, veteran Chip Wickham is enjoying some much-deserved attention. The Eternal Now is a mesmerizing way to start your fandom.