Step Afrika!

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, Federal Way

Experience the pulse, power, and pride of stepping with Step Afrika!, the world’s premier ensemble dedicated to this uniquely American dance form. Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! has transformed the tradition of stepping—rooted in the rich legacy of historically African American fraternities and sororities—into a global sensation. With performances in more than 60 countries and accolades ranging from the NACA Hall of Fame to appearances at the White House, Step Afrika! has emerged as one of the top 10 African American dance companies in the country.

Their performances are a vibrant fusion of percussive dance, traditional African movement, contemporary choreography, and compelling storytelling. Audiences are swept into a whirlwind of rhythm and energy as dancers combine stomps, claps, and chants with agility and unmatched stage presence. Far more than a dance performance, each show by Step Afrika! becomes a celebration of culture, community, and connection—inviting audiences to join in the experience with spirited audience engagement.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering stepping for the first time, Step Afrika! delivers an electrifying evening that resonates long after the final beat. Don’t miss this high-impact, high-energy performance that honors tradition while pushing the boundaries of movement and expression.

Entry deadline is September 15, 2025.