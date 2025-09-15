Braxton Cook

Tuesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle

Braxton Cook (born March 27, 1991 in Boston, Massachusetts) is an Emmy Award-winning, two-time GRAMMY Award winning, NAACP Image Award-nominated artist, known for his world-class skills as an alto saxophonist, vocalist, songwriter, producer and composer. With a blend of jazz, soul, and alt-R&B, he has carved out a unique, melodic sound that has made him one of the most exciting voices of his generation. Raised in Maryland, Braxton studied saxophone under the renowned Paul Carr before attending Georgetown University and later transferring to The Juilliard School. By 18, he was already performing in iconic D.C. jazz venues, and soon after, he became a regular member of trumpeter Christian Scott's band, gaining exposure on several of his albums. He also toured and performed with Christian McBride Big Band, Tom Misch, and Marquis Hill. During this time, Braxton was selected as a semi-finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition.

Braxton's solo career took off with the release of his debut EP Sketch and the subsequent album Somewhere In Between, which earned widespread acclaim and millions of streams. He has performed on major stages around the world, from Coachella to international jazz festivals, and collaborated with GRAMMY-winning artists like Rihanna, Solange, and Jon Batiste, performing on his soundtrack for Pixar’s Oscar-winning film, Soul.

In 2022, Braxton signed to Nettwerk and released Black Mona Lisa, an EP that reflects on themes of Black love, excellence, and social justice, particularly addressing the tragic death of Ma’Khia Bryant. His 2023 album Who Are You When No One is Watching? expanded on these ideas, blending emotional depth with social commentary on race, love, and fatherhood. The album garnered critical acclaim from outlets like Billboard, BET, NPR Music, FORBES, and The Washington Post, cementing Braxton as both a "jazz marvel" and a cultural influencer shaping modern music.

Braxton was listed as Top Five Jazz Artist to Watch (alongside Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Butcher Brown, and Kris Bowers) in the 2018 June Issue of Ebony Magazine. In late 2024 he released the EP My Everything and performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk in early 2025. A new album is coming later this year!

