Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra with Guest vocalist Jacqueline Tabor - Celebrating their 31st Season!

Thursday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Celebrating its 31st season, Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra (SRJO) is the Pacific Northwest’s premiere big band jazz orchestra. Co-founded in 1995 by drummer Clarence Acox and saxophonist/arranger Michael Brockman, SRJO is dedicated to preserving and advancing the tradition of large ensemble jazz through performances, educational programs, and collaborations with renowned artists. Under the leadership of artistic director (and Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame inductee) Brockman, SRJO has gained recognition for its high-quality performances and artistic excellence, and its commitment to free and affordable jazz education in the Greater Seattle area.

The show features greatest hits from SRJO's extensive library, including Duke Ellington’s “I’m Gonna Go Fishin”, “Opus de Funk” by Horace Silver and “Swing a Little Taste” by legendary Seattle trombonist Julian Priester, plus Jacqueline Tabor singing "Whisper Not" and "Caravan" (as sung by Ella Fitzgerald), and "What A Little Moonlight Can" (as sung by Billie Holiday).

SRJO is a unique 17-piece ensemble that features many of the finest jazz musicians in the region. Orchestra members include award-winners, educators, and some of the most sought-after musicians in the area. Seven current members have been inducted into the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame, as well as eight former SRJO members. Several have won individual awards for “NW Best Instrumentalist,” “NW Emerging Talent” and “NW Best Recording.” Many have toured with legends, been mentored by icons, and released their own albums. The orchestra's rich repertoire encompasses a wide range of styles and eras in jazz, from ragtime, classic swing, and bebop, to contemporary compositions and arrangements.

