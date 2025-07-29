Join us at a Benefit Concert for KNKX featuring Stephanie Anne Johnson

KNKX has long championed Northwest artists and supported local music venues—strengthening our vibrant regional music ecosystem. Now, in response to the recent rescission of essential federal funding, the Northwest music community is stepping up in solidarity. We hope you’ll join us on August 8 from 7-9 p.m. for a remarkable evening with Northwest talent who are rallying behind KNKX, curated by South Hudson Music Project and The Royal Room in Columbia City. Headlining is vocalist and KNKX Grooveyard host Stephanie Anne Johnson performing the music of Billie Holiday, plus artists featured in The Royal Room’s Piano Starts Here and Womxn & The Blues series (both sponsored by KNKX). It's an unforgettable celebration of music, unity, and the power of public media. All proceeds benefit KNKX.

Purchase your tickets here. $50 adv, $60 doors. All proceeds benefit KNKX.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Stephanie Anne Johnson’s voice is like a prayer. It’s the kind of sound that makes you feel renewed, refreshed, and in love with the higher spirits of the planet. It’s a sound you can bask in, that can wash over you and regenerate the best of you all at once. Their latest live album 'Live at Jazz Alley' was released in January, 2025. A new studio album is on the way in the Fall 2025.

Piano Starts Here highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle’s finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room’s Steinway B grand piano. Curator/host, Alex Guilbert, and series artist, Nelda Swiggett, will delight us with selections from their repertoire. This series is sponsored by KNKX and the South Hudson Music Project.

Womxn & Blues honors the roots of American music and amplifies the stories, songs and voices of womxn and non-binary artists through blues and blues-influenced songtelling. Series regular, Amber Flame, and house band leader, Tess Forte, bring a bit of blues legacy and future to the night. This series is sponsored by KNKX and the Royal Room.