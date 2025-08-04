Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest

Saturday, August 23 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Normandy Park, Des Moines

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Enjoy blues and brews on the shores of Poverty Bay in Des Moines WA. In our 16th year! 4 bands, 15 breweries, wine, cocktails and food. A Rotary fundraiser, 100% of net proceeds go to charity!

For the past 15 summers, the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has kept the beer cold and brought epic blues performances to the stage during the annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest.

This summer is no different! Tickets are on sale now for the Poverty Bay Blues & Fest happening Saturday, August 23rd on the Sweeping shores of Poverty Bay in Des Moines Washington.

Featuring four stellar Northwest Blues bands:

11:30 -1:00 Hank Shreve Band

1:30-3:00 Allison Joy Williams

3:30-5:00 Joel Astley

5:30 – 7 Hillstomp

Lineup and schedule subject to change.

To complement your blues we will be featuring over 15 local breweries, ciders, wine cocktails and a variety of fine foods. The Festival will be located on the shores of Poverty Bay at the Des Moines Beach Park. This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine, you must be 21 or older to attend and no pets will be allowed inside the event.

Entry deadline is August 11.