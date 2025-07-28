Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes

Tuesday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

The Gipsy Kings are hugely influential figures in the world of flamenco and, more widely, world music as a whole. They blend flamenco with a sprinkle of Latin rhythms, western pop, and jazz. Comprised of two sets of brothers, the Reyes' and the Baliardos, who banded together in 1979 under the original moniker Los Reyes, the group has sold over 25 million records worldwide.

If you're unfamiliar with their name, you will undoubtedly have heard their music in film or television. It's their version of The Eagles' 'Hotel California' that soundtracks Jesus' dance in The Big Lebowski and their cover of 'You've Got a Friend in Me' in Toy Story 3, which gets Buzz's hips a-shaking.

Despite their dalliances with every type of music under the sun, it's flamenco, which still has the group's heart. They celebrated this love affair with Savor Flamenco in 2013, their thirteenth studio record, and one that won them a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

