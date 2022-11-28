KNKX introduces the new team behind 'All Things Considered'

The KNKX news team delivers storytelling you won't find anywhere else. Our approach, which we talk about daily, is guided by these goals:



Highlight voices of our community who might be overlooked.

Embrace this region – especially Tacoma – which other media sometimes ignores.

Be forceful – and fearless – in holding the powerful accountable.

Be compassionate when storytelling about the vulnerable.

And make great audio.

We're excited to announce two additions to the newsroom to help us in this mission.

Emil Moffatt is KNKX's new All Things Considered host and reporter. You may have heard him seamlessly slip into the host chair this fall. To date, he's reported about a political cartoon exhibit in White Center, how national trends played out in Washington elections and the impacts of the state's mental health services backlog.

"We’re happy that you choose to spend time listening to KNKX each afternoon," Emil said when asked what he'd like KNKX listeners to know.

"We hope to bring you a complete picture of what’s happening in our communities, our state and our world – from serious news headlines to conversations about the latest trends in culture, business, technology and history."

Joining KNKX earlier this month, Freddy Monares is the new All Things Considered producer. A crucial contributor behind-the-scenes, Freddy has brought news about a late season wildfire that prompted evacuations on the Makah Reservation and flash flood warnings in Skykomish, made more hazardous by the Bolt Creek Fire, on to our airwaves.

"Thank you for trusting us to deliver the news to you. We take that responsibility very seriously and work hard to give you accurate information," Freddy said. He also encourages listeners to say "hi" if you see them out and about.

Learn more about Emil and Freddy below and tune in to All Things Considered, weekdays from 3-6 p.m. to hear them deliver KNKX's one-of-a-kind storytelling.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Emil Moffatt.

Emil Moffatt, All Things Considered host/reporter

Emil came to the Puget Sound area from Atlanta where he covered the state legislature, the 2021 World Series and most recently, business and technology as a reporter for WABE.

Emil has also worked for NPR member stations in Kentucky and Nashville after beginning his radio news career in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Right after college, he worked in sports broadcasting, calling play-by-play for minor league baseball games and as a studio producer for the Dallas Stars.

In his free time, Emil enjoys photography, live music, running and spending time in bookstores and coffee shops. He has a border collie lab named Valta.

Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Freddy Monares.

Freddy Monares, All Things Considered producer

Freddy has covered politics, housing inequalities and Native American communities for a newspaper and a public radio station in Montana. He grew up in East Los Angeles, California, and moved to Missoula, Montana, in 2015 with the goal of growing in his career.

Freddy enjoys hikes, bike rides and trying new restaurants. He is excited to learn from and get to know the people at KNKX and in the Pacific Northwest.