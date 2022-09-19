How do you make Seattle happy? Reopen the West Seattle Bridge

Monday was the first day for commuters to cross the newly-repaired West Seattle Bridge.

Closed suddenly in March of 2020 due to cracking, total costs to repair the bridge so far have neared $102 million.

KNKX's Guy Nelson, a West Seattle resident who knows all too well what not having the bridge has meant, spoke to two business owners and one former elected official about what the bridge reopening means.

He has a wide smile today, but the last couple years have been really tough.

