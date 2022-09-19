© 2022 Pacific Public Media

How do you make Seattle happy? Reopen the West Seattle Bridge

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:22 PM PDT
West Seattle Bridge Closure
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
FILE - In this aerial file photo taken Aug. 2, 2014, the West Seattle Bridge is shown in Seattle. Officials said Wednesday, April 15, 2020 that the bridge will remain closed to traffic until 2022 for repairs to the cracking concrete main span. The bridge was closed March 23, 2020 after diagonal cracks grew quickly over two weeks. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Monday was the first day for commuters to cross the newly-repaired West Seattle Bridge.

Closed suddenly in March of 2020 due to cracking, total costs to repair the bridge so far have neared $102 million.

KNKX's Guy Nelson, a West Seattle resident who knows all too well what not having the bridge has meant, spoke to two business owners and one former elected official about what the bridge reopening means.

He has a wide smile today, but the last couple years have been really tough.

