Guy Nelson has worked in public radio for decades at stations including KUOW in Seattle and WBUR in Boston as a host, reporter and news director. He's glad to be back where he started with his first radio job at KPLU way back in 1987.

Guy is also a big jazz fan and has another career as a professional musician. He performs with several music and theater groups around the Puget Sound region in many styles, from jazz to blues to opera and Broadway.