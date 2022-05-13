© 2022 Pacific Public Media

News

More bird flu cases confirmed in Washington state

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM PDT
A raptor flies low over grass dotted with yellow dandelion flowers.
1 of 4  — Woodland Park Zoo raptor.jpg
As bird flu cases rise in Washington state, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo is taking precautions. They have temporarily moved some birds indoors and closed enclosures and walk-through aviaries to visitors. The zoo says the most susceptible avian species include raptors, cranes, flamingos, penguins, chickens and waterfowl.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren
A crane spreads its wings in a forested landscape.
2 of 4  — Woodland park zoo crane.jpg
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren
A close-up shot focuses on one flamingo surround by three others in its flock.
3 of 4  — Woodland park zoo flamingo.jpg
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren
A huddle of penguins stand on rock in an enclosure.
4 of 4  — Woodland Park Zoo penguin.jpg
Dennis Dow

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Additional cases of bird flu have been confirmed with the most recent in Whatcom and Okanogan counties, Washington state agricultural officials said Friday.

The cases were confirmed Thursday in non-commercial backyard flocks, the state Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

Flock owners contacted the state’s sick bird hotline to report an unusual number of sudden deaths and sickness in their flocks. The flocks, one with around 100 chickens and the other with nearly 30 chicken, ducks, and geese, are quarantined and will be euthanized, the statement said.

Cases of avian flu were also confirmed in backyard flocks in Spokane County earlier this week and last week in Pacific County.

The latest outbreak of avian flu hit North America in December and has led to the culling of about 37 million chickens and turkeys in U.S. farms since February. More than 35 million birds in flocks across 30 states have been affected.

State officials say reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is a key way to protect domestic birds from bird flu. Bird owners should bring their flocks inside or undercover to protect them from wild waterfowl, officials said.

“If flock owners could remain diligent for just a few weeks until the waterfowl complete their migration north, we are hopeful we can get through the worst of it with lower impact,” Dr. Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, said.

Tags

News avian fluWoodland Park Zoo
