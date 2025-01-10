2025 Legislative Session

-
Workers could claim up to four weeks of benefits through the state’s unemployment insurance, according to a co-sponsor of the bill, state Sen. Steve Conway.
State Rep. Emily Alvarado pre-filed a “rent stabilization” proposal that would prevent landlords from raising rent by more than 7% annually for existing tenants.
Washington’s next governor is striking a different tone than his fellow Democrats on how to tackle the state's looming budget gap.
