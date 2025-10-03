Tacoma Parks lays off staff, freezes open positions

Parks Tacoma, the city’s parks and recreation district, is dealing with a combination of less revenue than expected and more expenses, making for a shortfall of $8 million dollars. In response, the district cut some jobs last week.

The district laid off 14 staff members, and another 10 employees opted to take voluntary separation packages. The district also paused filling 25 vacant positions.

“We’re making difficult decisions to stabilize our current financial situation, and unfortunately, layoffs are a necessary step toward sustainable operations,” said Shon Sylvia, Parks Tacoma’s executive director, in an email. “It saddens us to say goodbye to valued colleagues who have been instrumental in helping Parks Tacoma serve the community, and we’re committed to continuing that important work.

Stacia Glenn, public information officer for Parks, said the layoffs impacted positions of all levels in Parks and Recreation, Business Administration & Planning and Executive Leadership.

Impacted staff were notified last week.

Tacoma resident John Miles attended the Sept. 22 Park Board meeting after hearing about the budget shortfall and the possibility of layoffs. He said he is concerned that the board and district weren’t being transparent about the problem and how they planned to solve it.

“I believe in transparency in government for one thing,” Miles said. “I think it's important for us to be informed as early on as possible that there may be cuts needed.”

Tacoma voters passed a levy lift to support Parks in 2022.

"So not only does the public have a big interest in this, but they're also very supportive of the parks,” Miles said.

Parks Tacoma did not agree to an interview with NWPB for more details on the budget shortfall.

The Parks website says the impacts of the budget shortfall will mostly be to programs supported by general fund tax dollars. The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park were not impacted by layoffs, according to Glenn.

Parks adopted the 2025-26 budget for $300.3 million in December 2024, according to the website .

The Parks website also says the district had to use its reserve funds to cover 2024 expenses.

“While several expenditures were planned one-time costs, we did not fully define all of them at the time,” a note on the website reads .

Glenn said the budget shortfall will be discussed at upcoming October and November meetings.