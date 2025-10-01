Olympia renovating Armory building to house local nonprofits

On a Thursday in late September, a crowd gathered in front of the Olympia Armory for the building's closing ceremony.

"Three, two, one!" the crowd chanted. City Manager Jay Burney pulled away a tarp hanging above the entrance, revealing a sign that read "Closed For Construction."

With the ceremony, the City of Olympia officially kicked off renovations of the three-story Art Deco building. The work, estimated to cost around $19 million, includes making the historic building ADA compliant, seismic structural improvements, and upgrading electrical systems and lighting to make it more energy efficient.

The city plans to reopen the building by 2027 and provide affordable rental space for eight nonprofit organizations: The Bridge Music Project, Capital City Pride, Community Print, Hummingbird Studio, Olympia Film Collective, Olympia Lamplighters, PARC Foundation and TC Media.

Valerie Roberts, the Armory building's manager, said the goal is to help provide stability to the nonprofits.

"With that stability, they'll be able to make a bigger difference in the community, impact more people," she said. "And they'll be able to have just the space and breathing room to be able to pursue funding and make a bigger impact."

Roberts said working under one roof could also help the organizations leverage more grant funding in the future.

"So this is a natural thing, where they can say, 'I am one of eight anchor tenants, and we are applying for funding,'" she said. "In addition to that, we're going to create a stable rental environment and a place where the community can come to them at any time."

One future tenant, The Bridge Music Project, mentors youth to help them learn how to play instruments and write songs.

Bobby Williams, the nonprofit's executive director, said it will set up recording studios and workshop rooms in the Armory, which will provide more room than its current home. According to Williams, the affordable rent will make the organization's limited resources go further.

"It takes a lot of people power, and so what this will do [is it] will free up some of our overhead so that we can do more programs and make more happen," Williams said.

The Armory was built in 1939 and served as headquarters for the state's National Guard. It has also hosted community events: car shows, college basketball games, a governor's inaugural ball and even a dog show competition. Washington state donated the building to Olympia in 2022.

The Armory's main floor includes space for offices as well as a 10,000-square-foot room with a historic wood floor that will be preserved during renovations. The top floor and basement will also provide office space. The city is still ironing out plans to rent parts of the building for community events.