Organist Larry Goldings leads dynamic trio to new musical heights

For more than three decades, Larry Goldings has found a lot to say in an organ trio with guitarist Peter Bernstein and drummer Bill Stewart. Recently, KNKX caught the group's musical conversation during an exclusive performance at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, followed by a chat about the trio's origins and well-honed simpatico.

Goldings, who was born in Boston, was originally a piano player. For that reason, pianists were his biggest influences as a young musician.

"Before I heard [organ legend] Jimmy Smith, I heard Mel Rhyne,” Goldings said. “He wasn’t falling into the Jimmy Smith pattern at all, in terms of style and repertoire.”

Goldings was also drawn to "the kinds of trios that are really communicating with each other, where not one person is always at the center of attention," he said.

He kept those influences in mind as he put his own trio together years later. Goldings spoke humbly about his trio's first recording in 1991, saying it took him time to find his stride.

“I was very new to playing the real Hammond B-3. I kind of felt like, ‘I think I need a few more years on this instrument,'" he said. "I do remember, we felt like a band worth documenting. It was quite a thrill!”

That album, The Intimacy of the Blues, was well-received and also launched a trio that's evolved into one of the best performing today. After all, each member honed their talents through extensive touring and recording with stars like James Taylor (Goldings), Dr. Lonnie Smith (Bernstein), and James Brown (Stewart).

The trio's sound often defies expectations of the organ trio sound. Goldings, who won the Downbeat Magazine critics’ poll for Organist of the Year in 2024 and 2025, plays as an orchestrator and colors the music with his playing. Meanwhile, Bernstein takes the lead on melodies and Stewart adds in his layered, polyrhythmic drumming.

“Our range is a little wider than the perception of the traditional organ trio," Bernstein said. "We play whatever we like, and anything can be adapted."

The trio’s repertoire includes originals from all three, as well as standards and classics of different kinds. Much of their uniqueness stems from their eclectic tastes and the way each musician's unique voice is represented.

“We’ve all been writing for the group in recent years," Stewart said.

This time around, Goldings, Bernstein and Stewart offered up Burt Bacharach’s “This Guy’s in Love with You” to begin the set at Jazz Alley. From there, original tunes from the organist and guitarist showed off their dynamic range and collaboration.

“We...just find some tunes we like to play and let an arrangement just kind of come together,” Bernstein said. “I feel comfortable with these guys and know that whatever I do, it’s gonna be cool, no matter what.”

Looking ahead, the trio will record a new live album this month at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club in New York City. They’ll release it next year on the venue’s label, Smoke Sessions Records, and it will come with a vinyl pressing. Until then, enjoy this live set from the trio at Jazz Alley.

Musicians:



Larry Goldings - organ

Peter Bernstein - guitar

Bill Stewart - drums

Songs:

