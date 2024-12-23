Braxton Cook has some of the freshest sounds in jazz

Braxton Cook is at the forefront of where jazz is going in 2025.

The singer, saxophonist and songwriter integrates modern Black American music into the jazz tradition with ease. His artistry is a reflection of his influences and self. He's also connecting with younger audiences, as demonstrated by the crowd at his Dec. 5 show at The Triple Door.

Cook grew up in a household of music but not always jazz.

“It was like more of a Motown, Stax records, gospel household," he told KNKX. "And then my older brother was playing a bunch of hip-hop and stuff like that, putting me on to Biggie and Tupac and all that, and DMX. So all of that was very much mixed up in my household.”

Cook studied jazz traditions in high school and then at Julliard in New York City. But his time with other innovative artists like Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) and Marquis Hill appear to have had a stronger impact on his artistry than studying the traditions did.

“It's something that felt just honest. You know what I mean?" Cook said. "It felt like that's a representation of what they love. And I wanted to find that for myself.”

Cook joins them as a musician building his career by integrating modern sounds into the tradition.

Cook's latest project, My Everything, is a microcosm of the artistic realm he's been developing through his solo efforts since 2014. He performed two tracks from the new EP, which was released in November.

"Zodiac" is a nod to the innovative pianist of the past Mary Lou Williams and her "Zodiac Suite." The other track, "My Everything," sounds like it'd be right at home atop R&B charts.

Enjoy this fresh KNKX Studio Session with three original songs, composed and performed by the multi-talented Braxton Cook.

Musicians:



Braxton Cook - vocals, saxophone, guitar

Javier Santiago- piano, keys

Jermaine Paul - electric bass

Jonathan Pinson- drums

Songs:

