Naomi Moon Siegel brings new album to life with Seattle friends

Trombonist and composer Naomi Moon Siegel made a big impact on the Seattle jazz community during her decade-or-so living around Puget Sound. After eight years based in Missoula, Montana, Siegel returned to the Northwest to celebrate her new album and shared a few tunes with her band in the KNKX Seattle studios.

Siegel told KNKX that the new release Shatter the Glass Sanctuary reflects on her move to a smaller city and all the adjustments, sorrow and joy, and isolation that come with a new community.

The album’s music has taken a journey as well. Most of the music was written in 2018 and 2019 with plans to record in 2020.

“That did not happen,” Siegel laughed. “What did happen was that the music kept growing… I’m really happy with the result.”

Another evolution of the music was the band who would help Siegel realize her compositions. Beginning with Seattle-based friends Marina Albero (piano) Kelsey Mines (bass) and Chris Icasiano (drums), Shatter the Glass Sanctuary eventually drew in more Seattleites: guitarist Andy Coe and trumpeter Ray Larsen.

Siegel complimented her band’s “open, exploratory spirit,” and expressed appreciation for their “big, open ears."

"We’re not saying, ‘this is the only thing we can do in this genre,’” Siegel said, referring to jazz.

The album’s music carries a big, open sound – like taking a photo of a landscape, you can’t really capture the magic unless you’re there.

Siegel said the band’s rehearsals, even by candlelight after losing power in a windstorm, gave the musicians all they needed to put their own personalities into the music.

The album’s secret weapon may be the producer, renowned jazz drummer Allison Miller.

“Allison was really fun to work with,” Siegel said with a smile. “One thing we would do in these sessions is just hang out, in a moment, and just say ‘how does this moment want to live, breath, groove'… that was a great thing for me to learn.”

Naomi Moon Siegel and her talented band brought life to her new album on a brief tour of Western Washington, including this remarkable studio session. Turn up the volume and enjoy the journey.

Musicians:



Naomi Moon Siegel - trombone

Ray Larsen - trumpet

Andy Coe - guitar

Marina Albero - piano

Kelsey Mines - bass

Chris Icasiano - drums

Songs:

