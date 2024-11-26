Always up to something fresh, Lettuce lets the funk lead the way in the KNKX studios

Veteran funk-jazz sextet Lettuce got into some sonic explorations in an action-packed KNKX studio session, while visiting Seattle for shows at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley.

In front of a buzzing studio audience, including members of the Bellarmine Prep jazz band from Tacoma, Lettuce found plenty of fresh ideas in three songs from over 20 years of recordings.

In their first song “Silence is Golden,” Lettuce quoted “Summer in the City” by the late Quincy Jones. Trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom acknowledged the influence of the late producer on their band, noting that Lettuce had never played the song that way before.

After more than three decades working together, these musicians share a common love for creating something new in every performance, even with songs they’ve played hundreds of times. They included a groove from Curtis Mayfield’s “Pusherman” to refresh one of the band’s early songs, “JB’s Squadlive.”

The slower “Hawk’s Claw” found Bloom and saxophonist Ryan Zoidis arranging their horn parts in the moment, also featuring a tasty electric piano solo for Nigel Hall.

Engaging the KNKX School of Jazz students for a few questions, Lettuce came full circle from their collegiate origins at Boston’s Berklee College of Music.

Guitarist Adam “Schmeeans” Smirnoff encouraged Bellarmine’s pianist Xavier Colon to play multiple instruments. He praised his bandmates, drummer Adam Deitch as “one of the greatest guitar players,” and keyboard player Hall as one of his “favorite bass players.”

Bassist Erick “Jesus” Coomes answered Bellarmine reeds player Vivienne Northcutt’s question about which band members were responsible for writing their charts for their songs.

“Compositionally, we all have a big hand in the writing, but we have no written music. Sorry, kids. You’re going to have to learn it by listening,” he laughed.

Along with Bellarmine saxophonist Kent Hoiden and bassist Joey Masterson, senior Sydney Mbugua asked a thoughtful question of the band. Were there ever moments where things “just weren’t clicking” and how did the band handle those moments?

Smirnoff answered that Lettuce is a family.

“Life isn’t always easy,” he explained. “Whether it’s a music group, a friendship, business – in this situation you have all three – I really think love and respect will keep us all together.”

The young musicians of Bellarmine Prep took his message, and the music of Lettuce, to heart. KNKX is excited to welcome a few of these musicians to perform a School of Jazz studio session with an ensemble of their school’s musicians early next year. Stay connected!

Artists:



Nigel Hall-keyboards - vocals

Ryan Zoidis - saxophones

Eric "Benny" Bloom - trumpet

Adam "Schmeeans" Smirnoff - guitar

Erick "Jesus" Coomes - bass

Adam Deitch - drums

Songs:

