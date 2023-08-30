The Dylan Hayes trio goes from small screen to Studio X

In advance of the Open House for the new KNKX Seattle studios, Fox13Seattle asked jazz host Abe Beeson to appear on their Studio13 Live to talk about it. We thought it was only appropriate to bring along some jazz.

Pianist Dylan Hayes, bassist Stanley Ruvinov and drummer Xavier Lecouturier were happy to oblige, and made their TV debut that day with a short version of one of their original songs.

Later that day in the KNKX studios, the trio performed full-length versions of three terrific tunes showing off their compositional and improvisational talents.

Lecouturier kicked the trio into gear for their complete "radio version" of his song "Slug Race." Written with saxophonist Kenny Garrett in mind, the hard-swinging number inspired a dancing solo from Hayes with Ruvinov locked into the groove.

The bassist's funky "Song for Lu" was written for his good buddy Luther Allison who's currently playing piano with singing star Samara Joy. Dampening the upright piano's exposed strings with his hand, Hayes introduced the beat alongside Lecouturier's drums. Ruvinov moved in subtly on bass before the three dialed in the song's catchy melody.

Lecouturier announced his just-titled "X Games" as a "world-debut" performance and synced with his trio mates through tricky turns that led to the twisting, crystalline melody both soulful and stately.

In a relaxed conversation in Studio X, the three musicians talked about the humorous behind-the-scenes activities at the television studios that morning. They also talked about their songs and their future plans, including Ruvinov's recent move to New York. Gladly, he says Seattle jazz fans will have plenty of opportunities to catch him playing on frequent trips back to the Northwest.

Enjoy this heady, passionate young trio letting loose on their own terms. As seen on TV it's Dylan Hayes, Stanley Ruvinov and Xavier Lecouturier in the KNKX studios.

Musicians:



Dylan Hayes - piano

Stanley Ruvinov - bass

Xavier Lecouturier - drums

Songs:

