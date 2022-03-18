© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Going Deep
"Going Deep" features KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them - as professionals and people.

Former ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne goes deeper on Seahawks, injuries and supporting veterans

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Vivian McCall
Published March 18, 2022 at 7:48 AM PDT
Kenny Mayne attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick is talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them - as professionals and people - in a new series called "Going Deep." Today, she talks with Kenny Mayne.

You may know Mayne from his 27 years as an anchor on ESPN. But there's probably a lot you don't know about him, like that he grew up playing football in the Puget Sound region and even signed a contract with the Seahawks right out of college. But a lifetime of play meant a lifetime of injuries, too.

His own struggle led him to start a foundation that provides financial support and assistive devices to veterans with injured limbs so they can avoid amputation.

Find out more about Mayne's charity, runfreely.org, and listen to other installments in KNKX's "Going Deep" series.

Sports Seattle SeahawksKenny MayneRun Freely
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting KNKX’s Morning Edition since 2006. She handles all aspects of the show - from news selection and writing to audio production. Kirsten has worked in radio for 30 years. She was born in Ohio, grew up in Indiana and attended high school and college in North Texas. In addition to being a journalist and active in the public radio host community, Kirsten is also sports lover. She and her husband live in Seattle with their son and their dog.
Vivian McCall
