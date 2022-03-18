Former ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne goes deeper on Seahawks, injuries and supporting veterans

KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick is talking with folks tied to sports in our region about what drives them - as professionals and people - in a new series called "Going Deep." Today, she talks with Kenny Mayne.

You may know Mayne from his 27 years as an anchor on ESPN. But there's probably a lot you don't know about him, like that he grew up playing football in the Puget Sound region and even signed a contract with the Seahawks right out of college. But a lifetime of play meant a lifetime of injuries, too.

His own struggle led him to start a foundation that provides financial support and assistive devices to veterans with injured limbs so they can avoid amputation.

Find out more about Mayne's charity, runfreely.org, and listen to other installments in KNKX's "Going Deep" series.