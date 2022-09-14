How Manny Ellis' sister chased crucial evidence, changing the course of the investigation

KNKX’s newest podcast The Walk Home, produced in partnership with The Seattle Times, tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020. The second episode was released on Wednesday.

In the first episode, listeners hear about Manny Ellis’ little sister Monèt Carter-Mixon and her feeling that there was something wrong with the official story of how her brother died.

The second episode picks up with Monèt beginning her own investigation. She knows that she needs some kind of evidence, specifically a video. She’s determined to find it even as the COVID-19 pandemic consumes everyone’s attention.

And her persistence shook that evidence loose, changing the way this investigation played out.

KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog talked to KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about what you will hear in this latest installment. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the rest of that episode now on all podcast platforms.