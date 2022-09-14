© 2022 Pacific Public Media

How Manny Ellis' sister chased crucial evidence, changing the course of the investigation

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Kari PlogVivian McCall
Published September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
"Justice 4 Manny" signs are set in front of and behind a collection of lit candles with flowers and photos mixed in.
Will James
/
KNKX
Hundreds gathered at a vigil on June 3, 2020 to remember Manuel Ellis, who died March 3, 2020 in the custody of Tacoma police officers.

KNKX’s newest podcast The Walk Home, produced in partnership with The Seattle Times, tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020. The second episode was released on Wednesday.

In the first episode, listeners hear about Manny Ellis’ little sister Monèt Carter-Mixon and her feeling that there was something wrong with the official story of how her brother died.

The second episode picks up with Monèt beginning her own investigation. She knows that she needs some kind of evidence, specifically a video. She’s determined to find it even as the COVID-19 pandemic consumes everyone’s attention.

And her persistence shook that evidence loose, changing the way this investigation played out.

KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog talked to KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about what you will hear in this latest installment. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the rest of that episode now on all podcast platforms.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
See stories by Kari Plog
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
See stories by Vivian McCall
